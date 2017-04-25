× Greensboro’s Vanessa Ferguson presents another emotional performance on ‘The Voice’

Greensboro singer/songwriter Vanessa Ferguson sang “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway for her performance on “The Voice” on Monday night.

This was the first week of performances for the final 12 contestants. Previously, the coaches decided who would stay on the show and who would leave. Now, the voting is in the hands of viewers. Voting can be done at nbc.com/voicevote or apps.facebook.com/nbc-the-voice, the “Voice” official cellphone app or by downloading a song on iTunes or Apple Music. To vote for Vanessa, search iTunes or Apple Music for “A Song for You.”

Ferguson’s ‘The Voice’ coach, Alicia Keyes, said after Ferguson’s performance Monday: “America, you don’t just come out here and sing a song like that the way that she just did. That’s just not how it happens. Let anybody on the planet try to sing this song like she just sang it, and I promise you it’s not gonna go the way this just went. And Vanessa, really, you are breaking down these walls that are inside of all of us. And you’re committing to yourself every time. And it comes off so beautifully. I have to say to America, ‘If you want magic on this show, you vote for Vanessa.'”

Voting closes Tuesday at noon EST. And during Tuesday’s show, one performer will be eliminated.