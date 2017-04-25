× Dale Earnhardt Jr. to hold press conference about retirement at 3 p.m.

CONCORD, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday morning he will retire from NASCAR Cup Series following 2017, he shared with Hendrick Motorsports.

At 3 p.m., Earnhardt will hold a press conference regarding the announcement.

Earnhardt has raced for 18 seasons and driven in more than 600 races with members of his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team.

He is a fan favorite and two-time Daytona 500 champion.

Earnhardt, who will turn 43 in October, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Watch the press conference here.