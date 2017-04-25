Crews clean up flooded homes in Winston-Salem after storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- After almost three days of non-stop rain, work crews began cleaning up flooded homes.

DARI Disaster Restoration Services cleans and repairs flood damage in Greensboro and surrounding areas. Most of their work right now is in Winston-Salem.

“A lot of roof leaks and some pumps failing in basement areas,” said Mike Fields, DARI’s mitigation manager.

As of around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the company had 27 claims, twice as many as it normally would.

On Tuesday, crews worked to remove water from all the homes. Fields expects them to work between 16 to 18 hours.

“First thing is to get the standing water out.” Fields said. “Once we take the standing water out then we can look at the structural components of the house and then start removing the components that are saturated.”

Fields says repairs could take anywhere from two weeks to two months.