Clemmons man’s car submerged in flood waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Emergency workers Tuesday morning responded when a man's car became submerged in flood waters.

The incident happened on Dock Davis Road between Glen Day Drive and Riverwalk Drive.

Workers from the Lewisville Fire Department, Clemons Fire Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office all arrived on scene.

The driver, Ben Sullivan, told FOX8 he was on his way to work from his Salem Glenn neighborhood about 5:30 a.m.

He said it was too dark for him to see water in time on Dock Davis Road.

Water came into his car but before it got too high he got on top of the car. He grabbed everything he needed put it on top of the hood and walked out where the water was about waist deep.

His car was completely submerged in about 20 minutes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video