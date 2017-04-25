Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules arrested after fatal crash

Posted 10:16 am, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:18AM, April 25, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Chris Soules attends the 2015 Friends Of Hudson River Park Gala at Hudson River Park's Pier 62 on October 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Friends of Hudson River Park)

‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules is in jail after allegedly crashing into a tractor-trailer, killing the driver and then leaving the scene, TMZ has reported.

The incident happened in Iowa Monday night.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Soules, 35, was driving a pickup truck and rear-ended the tractor-trailer. The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Soules starred on the 19th season of “The Bachelor” and became engaged to Whitney Bischoff on the show. They have since separated.