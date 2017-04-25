Are trees around your home at risk of falling during a storm?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy rain has caused flooding and brought down trees across the Piedmont.

Tree removal professionals say now may be a good time to consider cutting down dead or diseased trees before heavy rain brings them down.

They say a tree risk assessment will allow them to see if trees in your yard are at risk of falling.

Colfax-based company Dillon Lawn and Tree Service spent part of Tuesday removing at-risk trees from Tom Harrison’s home in Greensboro.

“There was just too much potential danger for falling on the house or a car, or God forbid some child [could] be walking by and get hit by a tree,” Harrison said.

Company co-owner Vic Dillon says homeowners should look at cavities and the base of a tree to see if it’s showing signs of being unhealthy.

Although tree removal can be costly depending on factors such as how many trees need to be removed and how extensive the job is, tree removal experts say it’s typically more cost effective compared to what else a person could pay for should a tree fall.

A tree on a home could also mean paying for roof repairs and any interior damage.

“It’s best if it’s done like this, beforehand, way beforehand,” Dillon said.

Before booking a tree service, one suggestion is to check with the Better Business Bureau to make sure it’s a legitimate company in good standing.

This can protect customers from being scammed.