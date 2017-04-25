After rain, standing water expected to stay on roads in parts of Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Rain may be lightening up Tuesday night in the Triad, but standing water is expected to stay on the roads in parts of Davidson County.

"Every time we get a heavy rain, all the rains from up the road come downhill and the pond overflows, and it packs up," said one Lexington resident.

Heavy rain and flood water closed half a dozen roads in Davidson County this week, including Sowers Road near the Yadkin River and Sunnyside Drive in Lexington.

"Most of those are the ones that we typically see flooding with the amounts of rain that we have," said Kevin Hedrick, Davidson County's maintenance engineer for the NCDOT.

Locals say they're tired of their neighborhoods flooding and seeing drivers trying to navigate through it.

"They just take the tenancy of risking injuring their life when they go across."

If you see a "road closed" sign, the NCDOT says you need to follow the detour.

"So that we don't have any injuries, or even worse, because of people driving through," Hedrick said. "They need to turn around and not chance it, no matter what kind of vehicle they're in."

You can see the bottom of Sowers Road when looking directly over it, but that's not always the case when it comes to flooded roads.

"There may be holes in the road from where the water has washed the road away, and you don't know that, because you can't see it," Hedrick said.

Like in Lexington, where a sinkhole opened up on Ford Street this week. Crews with Lexington Public Works say the rain made it even bigger.

"The detour, yes, it's an inconvenience, but it can mean your life, just chancing to drive through that could be dangerous for you, your family, whoever would be with you," Hedrick said.

According to the NCDOT, Sowers Road and Sunnyside Drive are expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

The sinkhole on Ford Street should also be fixed Wednesday afternoon.

The loop on Horseshoe Neck Road, Old Mill Farm Road at Friendship Church Road and Hampton Road at the Muddy Creek Bridge are also closed because of flooding in Davidson County.