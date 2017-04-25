× 3-year-old dies after car window closes on neck

SCHUYLER, Neb. — A 3-year-old Nebraska boy was killed after a power car window closed on his neck.

Three-year-old Everton Isay Romero Romero was pronounced dead Friday, six days after his neck became stuck in the window, Inside Edition reports.

The incident on occurred on April 15 outside a grocery store. Bystanders were able to free his neck and perform CPR while waiting for medical personnel.

Still, it is unclear how the button was activated since the car was parked and it’s unknown how long Romero was trapped.

Officials say he never regained consciousness after the window closed on him.

No autopsy was conducted because there was no evidence of a crime.

“Unfortunately, this was a tragic accident,” Kracl said.

