2 arrested in connection with Greensboro motel shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at a Greensboro motel in early April, according to a press release.

Evan Lucas Neal, 19, and Dwayne Sawyer Jr., 29, are each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into occupied property.

At about 3:48 a.m. on April 6, officers came to the area of Randleman Road and West Florida Street where they found 49-year-old Howard Frank MacDonald suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were told he had been shot several times in the parking lot of the Budget Inn at 512 Farragut St. while he was sitting in his car.

MacDonald was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Sawyer was arrested on April 18 and is in jail on a $250,000 secured bond while Neal was arrested Monday night and under a $175,000 bond.

MacDonald drove about two and a half miles before a passenger called 911, the release said.

The shooting happened because of a long-standing dispute over money, the release said.