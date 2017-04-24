× UNC’s Berry, Bradley and Pinson to enter NBA draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Three members of the North Carolina Tarheels’ championship team have declared for the NBA draft, ESPN reports.

Joel Berry, Theo Pinson, and Tony Bradley will not hire agents, which means they can return to school if they decide to return.

Berry, the proverbial engine that drove the Tarheels in 2017, averaged 14.7 points and 3.6 assists a game while being named the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Pinson averaged 6.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while Bradley, who is a freshman, averaged 7.1 points and finished second on the team in rebounding.

“We fully support our players taking this step of being evaluated by NBA teams to see where they stand in relation to the draft,” says Carolina head coach Roy Williams told GoHeels.com. “All three players have options to do what is best for their careers and going through the evaluation process helps them make the best decision available to each of them.”

Carolina’s leading scorer and ACC Player of the Year, Justin Jackson, has already signed with an agent and is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft.

On April 3, UNC defeated Gonzaga 71-65 to claim their sixth NCAA tournament championship. The win marked head coach Roy Williams’ third national title.

The trio has until May 24 to remove their names from consideration.