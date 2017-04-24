Trail cameras show wildlife at the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Zookeeper Nell Allen sets up six trail cameras to see what wildlife lives on the land surrounding the North Carolina Zoo.

"We've got a thousand acres of woods with lots of wild animals and we use the trail cameras to see what animals we've got where they are what they're doing," Allen says.

The cameras blend into the trees and can capture the animals at all times of the day and night. They take pictures with infrared lights so the animals don't see it.

The information gives the zookeepers critical information to help them care for all the park's creatures.