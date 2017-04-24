× Teen allegedly beat, strangled 67-year-old man for ‘no apparent reason’

CLEMSON, S.C. — A South Carolina teen is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly beat and strangled a 67-year-old man “for no apparent reason” Saturday morning.

Police were called to a residence around 7:30 a.m. in reference to a fight, according to WHNS. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the front yard of a home. He had been hit in the head and strangled.

Shortly before the incident happened, 19-year-old Rocco Recchia was in the victim’s yard and used his cell phone to make a call. After the call, Recchia began beating the victim.

Recchia told police he beat the elderly man “for no apparent reason.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Recchia was booked in the Pickens County Detention Center on no bond.