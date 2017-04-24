× Teacher accused of having sex with 4 students, 2 at the same time

LUFKIN, Texas — A Texas high school teacher is accused of having sex with four students and two of them at the same time.

Heather Lee Robertson, 38, was arrested Saturday on four counts of improper relationship between educator and student, KTRE reports.

On April 20, police began investigating after receiving knowledge about a teacher and several of her students.

One student told police that he and Robertson started talking and “sexting” on Snapchat. Sometime after spring break, she asked him to come to her apartment to have sex. That’s when he asked if a friend could come and join them.

Once at the apartment, they all talked for a few minutes before Robertson asked them to have sex with her.

Both students admitted to the incident.

In addition, two other students admitted to having a sexual relationship with Robertson on multiple occasions.

On Friday, Hudson Independent School District Superintendent Mary Ann Whiteker released a statement to the Lufkin News:

“We acted immediately and began our investigation,” Whiteker said. “We pursued with the correct protocol we have to follow. I accepted the resignation (Thursday) afternoon, and it has been submitted through the appropriate legal channels. Our investigation has been finalized.”