× Surry County teen killed after car crashes into trees identified

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The 19-year-old Surry County teen who was killed Monday morning when the car he was driving crashed into several trees has been identified.

Logan Estrada was traveling west on Caves Mill Road in Surry County around 9:48 a.m. when he traveled left of center coming out of a curve and the vehicle ran off the road and hit several trees, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmy Selba.

He was ejected from the car and was not wearing a seatbelt. Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene.

Selba says speed appears to be the only factor in the wreck as Estrada was traveling too fast for the road and lost control of the car.

In addition, weather does not appear to have contributed to the cause of the wreck.