Student gets last laugh after stepdad said he would never graduate college

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A Michigan college student who was told that he would never graduate college posted an inspiring photo of himself in his cap and gown with a message to his stepfather.

Eastern Michigan University graduate Daivon Reeder posted the inspirational tweet on Thursday.

The tweet reads, “My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn’t going to graduate…4 years later he in jail & I’m well.”

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate…..4 years later he in jail & I'm well…. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bLftj8BXni — KING KIDD 🏆 (@_justcallmekidd) April 20, 2017

“When I tweeted it I was just looking at my picture and the emotion was kind of ironic. I was saying because of two situations we’re two black statistics and he’s on the bad statistic on the negative in jail and I’m on the good statistic on the black man who just graduated college,” Reeder told WXYZ.

Reeder studied criminal justice and military science. He says he’s not sure what he’ll do next.

The now viral post has more than 601,000 likes and 147,000 shares.