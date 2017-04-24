Service learning project helps create a positive reading environment for Guilford County students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- What do sticky notes and elementary school textbooks have in common? They're tools to encourage a love and understanding of reading for Guilford County students.

As part of a service learning project, Northeast Middle students are reading with McNair Elementary School students to create a cycle of reading encouragement.

The project would help plant a seed in the students, which teachers hope will continue to grow and progress as they get older.

"In a way, they are becoming a master of reading comprehension," said teacher Nicole Kloez. "And they get to not only problem-solve within themselves of 'how do I make a connection with this,' but they also have to consider somebody else. Somebody at a much different age group than me."

