Ralph Lauren laying off 107 Triad employees

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Ralph Lauren will be letting go of 107 employees out of its five High Point locations.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) letter was sent to Mayor Vaughan by mistake since one Ralph Lauren location has a Greensboro address but is in High Point city limits.

The letter says the “reduction in force” will start April 28 and end July 15. Most of the positions are in management or information technology, but general cuts were made across the board. The company has told FOX8 the reductions are part of its “Way Forward Plan” that was rolled out in June of last year to increase efficiency.

In a statement released to FOX8, the company said:

We are continuing to deliver on the Way Forward Plan to return the Company to sustainable, profitable growth. As part of this, we have conducted a comprehensive assessment of all areas of our business and will reduce headcount in select areas.

Ralph Lauren is High Point’s largest employer, providing more than 2,800 full-time jobs across five facilities. The cuts impact each of those facilities.

The company also said, “North Carolina remains a critically important hub for our business.”