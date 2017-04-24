× Rain to continue in the Piedmont until Tuesday morning; Sunny skies to return on Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for several counties across the Piedmont Triad.

The flood warnings, which are in effect for Alamance, Forsyth, Davidson, Randolph and Guilford counties, is expected to end Tuesday morning.

Heading into tomorrow, we face a 30% chance of patchy showers, and cloudy skies. Partly sunny skies return to the forecast Wednesday through Thursday.

A 20% chance of showers returns on Friday and the chance for showers lasts through early next week.