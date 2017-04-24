Pregnant woman with skin cancer delivers baby days before passing away

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. — A pregnant New Jersey mother who discovered she had skin cancer decided to make the ultimate sacrifice and deliver her son just days before she passed away.

In early February, Danielle Janofsky went to the hospital with abdominal pains, according to a GoFundMe account. During her visit, Janofsky, who was six months pregnant, learned she had melanoma that had spread to her kidney, liver, stomach and brain.

“She made the selfless and loving decision to deliver baby Jake on Friday, February 24th thereby sacrificing herself so that her son could live,” the family notes.

Her son, Jake, weighed 1 pound 11 ounces and is in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Pennsylvania, the GoFundMe says. According to TODAY, Janofsky waited as long as she could to deliver her son so he could develop.

Just three days after she delivered him, she passed away.

Her mother shared a heartbreaking photo on Facebook the day after she passed.

“My dearest Danielle was an amazing person. Smart. Witty. Loving. She died yesterday, held in her loving husband’s arms when she slipped away,” she wrote. “I will miss her calling me up saying ‘Hi Mommy’ in a voice that always reminded me of that long ago little girl. If love could have saved her, she would have lived a hundred years.”