Patrick County Public Schools will close early today due to flooding
Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Panera to hire 10,000 workers as it expands delivery service

Posted 9:21 am, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:22AM, April 24, 2017

Panera Bread, one of the leaders in the so-called fast casual dining industry, could be the latest to sell. Shares of Panera soared nearly 8% Monday following reports that the company might put itself on the shopping block.

Panera Bread plans to hire 10,000 workers and more than double the number of its restaurants that deliver.

The jobs will include both delivery drivers and in-store workers to prepare the food.

The company offered delivery at about 15% of its locations as of the end of last year. Panera expects to expand to 35% to 40% of stores by the end of this year.

“In many places across the country, all that’s available for delivery is pizza or Chinese food,” said Panera CEO and founder Ron Shaich. “We’re closing the gap in delivery alternatives and creating a way for people to have more options for real food delivered to their homes and workplaces.”

Delivery will be offered between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week, for purchases of $5 or more, plus a $3 delivery fee in most locations.

The company had 50,800 employees at the end of last year at its 900 company-owned locations, almost all in the United States. It also has 1,100 franchise locations. The delivery option will be provided at both.

Earlier this month, Panera agreed to be purchased for $7.5 billion by JAB, a German conglomerate that also owns Krispy Kreme and the Einstein and Noah bagel chains. The deal, which still needs shareholder and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the third quarter