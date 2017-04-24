× NC Senate committee approves revised HB13; Class size changes pushed to 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republicans have unveiled legislation depicted as a compromise that prevents North Carolina school districts from having to cut supplemental programs to reduce average class sizes in early grades, WTVD reports.

A bill approved by a Senate committee Monday evening would phase-in the reductions for the maximum class sizes in kindergarten through third grades currently scheduled for next fall. Now, those caps won’t have to be met until fall 2018.

Education groups, teachers and parents were worried that without change districts would have to locate money elsewhere to meet lower class sizes by eliminating art, music and physical education instructors or increasing class sizes in other grades.

#HB13 changes pass with concern from some education leaders–worry it's a temporary fix to larger problem #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/LAdCdaBONE — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) April 24, 2017