× NC parents accused of abusing newborn daughter, causing severe injuries

WILSON, N.C. — North Carolina parents were arrested after they allegedly abused their newborn daughter, causing multiple bruises and fractures.

Virgina Kientz, 23, and Zachary Foley, 24, were arrested Friday on child abuse charges, according to the Wilson Times.

The newborn’s injuries included multiple rib fractures, retinal bleeding, a spiral arm fracture, a broken leg, and bruises, police say.

The injuries were found when Kientz took the baby to the hospital for a fever and staff discovered the severe injuries.

The infant is now in the care of the Wilson County Department of Social Services.

The duo is in jail on a $1 million secured bond.