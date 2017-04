Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's FOX8 Pet of the Week is a female dog named Honeysuckle.

She is a 5-year-old lab-hound mix. She was surrendered when her family had to move and couldn't take her with them.

She is a family dog and used to being around kids.

For more information about Honeysuckle, call the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.