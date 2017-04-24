Man rescued from atop pickup in Wilkes County

A man was rescued Monday morning from atop the cab of his Ford pickup after high waters swept the vehicle off the low-water bridge over Roaring River, the Wilkes-Journal Patriot reported.

The man climbed on top of the truck after the vehicle came to rest a few feet downstream from the bridge.

According to the Wilkes-Journal Patriot, Roaring River Firefighter Anthony Sweat used a rope — tied to his waist on one end and to another firefighter on the other end — to wade out about 20 feet to the pickup and help the man get to the shore near the east side of the river.

Roaring River Fire Chief Dale Pierce said the river was about as high as he had ever seen at the bridge.

A flood warning is in effect for Wilkes County until 3 p.m. Monday.