× Man accused of repeatedly slapping 2-year-old boy to ‘toughen him up’

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — An 18-year-old Georgia man is accused of repeatedly slapping his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son to “toughen him up.”

On Apil 11, Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home occupied by Wayne Germond, his girlfriend, and her son, WGCL reports. Upon arrival, they learned Germond was watching the boy while his girlfriend was in the shower when she heard him scream.

When she got out of the shower, the women saw bruising on her son’s face and discovered that he had been slapped multiple times by the suspect.

When asked, Germond told a spokesperson he slapped the young boy to “toughen him up.”

He was charged with second-degree cruelty to children and taken to a local jail.