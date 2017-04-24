× Investigators seek leads in church break-ins in Eden, Ruffin areas

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff’s investigators want help from the public to solve the following break-ins at churches in the Eden and Ruffin areas:

End Time Fellowship Church, 2119 East Stadium Drive in Eden. Reported April 10. Various musical and electronic equipment stolen.

New Beginnings Church, 487 N.C. 700 in Ruffin. Reported April 19. Various musical and electronic equipment stolen.

Dan River Primative Baptist Church, 8684 N.C. 700 in Ruffin. Reported April 21. Attempted break-in, nothing stolen.

There have also been several church break-ins/thefts reported within the city limits of Eden in the past few weeks that are being investigated by the Eden Police Department.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about these crimes to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.