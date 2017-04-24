Greensboro strawberry farmer battles rain, cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For Matt Rudd, this strawberry season is one to be remembered.

"This is a very different year than we have ever seen. February was so warm. We ate strawberries in February. We never had that.”

But Rudd didn't have a lot of time to enjoy the fruits of his labor. When the weather turned cold in March, the Rudd Farm nearly emptied two ponds keeping their strawberries warm under a cover of ice.

"We had to struggle to save them," says Rudd, "But we did a good job and saved them and it paid off and we got the crop in early.”

But the acres of big, bright red strawberries are being threatened again. Days of constant rainfall will turn the ripe berries soft.

"The top of the strawberry doesn’t look that bad. But when you flip it over, you can see how soft it is. They are soaking up the water and turning into mush."'

When the rain stops, Rudd Farm will get rid of the soft strawberries, leaving the healthy berries behind. While they are dealing with another challenge, Rudd Farm sees brighter and drier days ahead.

"It's not a complete loss," says Matt Rudd, "Strawberries are always putting fruit on. So hopefully for the next month or so we will keep harvesting.”