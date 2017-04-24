× Frito-Lay recalls kettle cooked chips due to potential Salmonella contamination

MILWAUKEE — Frito-Lay is recalling two jalapeño-flavored potato chip products over fears of Salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall of jalapeno flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and jalapeño flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips is due to the potential presence of the bacteria in the seasoning, the company said.

The chips affected by the recall were distributed to retail stores and vending machines and have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior.

Packets of those chips contained in multipacks with a “use by” date of June 20 or prior printed on the multipack package are also being recalled. Other flavors in the multipacks are unaffected by the recall, Frito-Lay said.

In a statement posted on the FDA’s website, Frito-Lay said one of its suppliers had recalled a seasoning blend that included potentially contaminated jalapeño powder.

While no Salmonella had been found in Frito-Lay’s supply, the company said it was recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.”

What is Salmonella?

Salmonellosis, the infection caused by the bacteria Salmonella, is one of the most frequently reported foodborne illnesses in the United States, with an estimated 1 million salmonella cases occurring annually.

Approximately 380 people die each year due to Salmonella, according to the CDC.

People become infected by eating foods contaminated with animal feces. Typical symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and fever. Most people experience symptoms within eight to 72 hours after contaminated food is ingested.

Infections usually resolve in three to seven days, and mild cases often do not require professional treatment. More severe cases require antibiotics.

Salmonella infections can be life-threatening especially for young children, pregnant women and their fetuses, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. The Salmonella infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream and cause death if not treated early.

Specific recalled product information is listed below:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package: Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

printed on the front upper panel of the package: All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled. 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.