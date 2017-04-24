Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in motorcycle crash

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper was killed during a collision with an automobile while riding his motorcycle in Fayetteville early Saturday night.

Private First Class Jeremiah S. Holmes, 24, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, was a cannon crewmember assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.

“Private First Class Jeremiah Holmes was among the small group of Americans who volunteered to take up arms for our Nation in a time of war,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Munn, commander of the “Loyalty” battalion, 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment. “He was well liked by his peers and respected throughout the organization. Just two weeks ago we celebrated his promotion to Private First Class in front of his fellow Paratroopers and he was thriving as a Loyalty Paratrooper. Jeremiah will forever remain a member of Loyalty; the entire organization feels this loss. We now turn our focus to his family and teammates in their mourning.”

Pfc. Holmes joined the Army in April 2016 and, following Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in August 2016.

Pfc. Holmes’ awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge. He has been posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Army Good Conduct Medal.

Saturday’s crash is under investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department.