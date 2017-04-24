× Downed trees smash cars, knock out power in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Downed trees smashed cars and knocked out power in various parts of Forsyth County after severe weather made its way through the area overnight.

The 700 block of Knollwood Street at Westover Street is closed due to falling trees, according to Winston-Salem police. Duke Energy is currently at the scene and expects a 5-hour window before the trees can be removed.

As of 5:30 a.m. several thousand people are without power in Forsyth County. Check the Duke Energy outage map here.

Forsyth County 911 posted several tweets Monday morning about downed trees throughout the area:

Location: CHARLIE RD FC Nature: Tree down on road/power lines P:2 – default DISTRICT: F28 X Str: /ABBOTTS CREEK CHURCH RD — Forsyth County 911 (@fcfd911comm) April 24, 2017

Location: 5016 WRANGLER DR FC Nature: Tree down on road/power lines P:2 – default DISTRICT: F17 X Str: MAGNUM DR/TABOR LAKE DR — Forsyth County 911 (@fcfd911comm) April 24, 2017

Location: 600 LEWISVILLE-CLEMMONS RD LE Nature: Tree down on road/power lines P:2 – default DISTRICT: F11 X Str: LAWRENCE RDG/REYNOLDS RD — Forsyth County 911 (@fcfd911comm) April 24, 2017

Location: 7761 STYERS FERRY RD FC Nature: Tree down on road/power lines P:2 – default DISTRICT: F11 X Str: STYERS FERRY TR/LANSFORD CT — Forsyth County 911 (@fcfd911comm) April 24, 2017

Location: 5326 FAYLYN DR FC Nature: Tree down on road/power lines P:2 – default DISTRICT: F27 X Str: REYNOLDA RD/WANDA VISTA LN — Forsyth County 911 (@fcfd911comm) April 24, 2017

Location: HAUSER RD FC Nature: Tree down on road/power lines P:2 – default DISTRICT: F11 X Str: GREENFIELD ESTATES DR/FOREST HAVEN LN — Forsyth County 911 (@fcfd911comm) April 24, 2017