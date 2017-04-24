Downed trees smash cars, knock out power in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Downed trees smashed cars and knocked out power in various parts of Forsyth County after severe weather made its way through the area overnight.
The 700 block of Knollwood Street at Westover Street is closed due to falling trees, according to Winston-Salem police. Duke Energy is currently at the scene and expects a 5-hour window before the trees can be removed.
As of 5:30 a.m. several thousand people are without power in Forsyth County. Check the Duke Energy outage map here.
Forsyth County 911 posted several tweets Monday morning about downed trees throughout the area:
36.099860 -80.244216