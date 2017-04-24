× Charlotte couple, mother accused of sex trafficking minors to Myrtle Beach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A grand jury indicted a man, his wife and his mother after they were accused of sex trafficking minors to Myrtle Beach, WSOC reported.

Zerrell Fuentes talked his wife, Brianna Wright, and mother, Tanya Fuentes, into sex trafficking the minors in order to make enough money to bond him out of jail, according to court documents.

Federal authorities said Zerrell Fuentes used the telephone in jail to coordinate the girls’ transport to Myrtle Beach for prostitution.

Brianna Wright and Tanya Fuentes are also charged in the matter.