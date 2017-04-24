Carroll County Historical Museum shows off man’s beautiful furniture pieces from the 1900s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL COUNTY, N.C. -- Signa Allen was one of the wealthiest men in Carrol County, Virginia.

He had just finished building a house outside of Hillsville when he and his family were involved in the infamous shootout in 1912.

Signa Allen went to prison and they discovered that he had a talent for woodworking. He was considered according to all accounts to be a model prisoner.

He started making things at the prison woodshop.

All of the pieces involved intricate inlays that were a result of necessity and he used what he could find. His resources were quite limited while he was in jail but he would use parasol handle or a toothbrush, or any kind of piece of wood that he could get.

When he got out of prison, he took his furniture on the road and charged people to see what he called the 8th Wonder of the World.

Nearly a century later, the furniture still peaks people's curiosity.