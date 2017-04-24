× 13-year-old NC boy arrested in connection with 2 sexual assaults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults that happened in early 2017, WSOC reports.

One of the cases was from January when a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in south Charlotte. The 24-year-old woman told officers she was attacked and then forced to the ground before the assault.

Police revealed Tuesday that the 13-year-old was also responsible for a sexual assault two weeks prior.

It happened around the same area inside an apartment complex laundry room, investigators say. The teen allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in the laundry room and was interrupted when a witness entered the room.

Police say the 13-year-old was arrested for robberies in February and that the DNA collected from those cases matched the two sexual assault cases.

The boy had never encountered the two women before the alleged assaults.

The teen is being held in a juvenile detention facility. Police are not releasing his name due to his age.