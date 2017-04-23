× Newly elected Guilford County Democratic Party chair resigns less than a month after taking the position

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The newly elected Guilford County Democratic Party chair has resigned less than a month after taking the position.

Ralph Rodland’s resignation was announced Friday, the Guilford County Democratic Party said in a press release. Information on why he resigned has not been released.

“I have loved my time with the Guilford County Democratic Party more than I am able to express. My desire has always been clear and transparent: to help elect Democrats and to empower individuals to commit to service within the Party,” Rodland said in his official resignation.

He was elected April 8 at the party’s Guilford County convention and has been involved with the national, state and local Democratic Party for years, according to the county party.

The Guilford County Democratic Party’s first vice-chair will serve as interim until an official chair is elected.