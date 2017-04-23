× NC father accused of abusing 7-week-old infant multiple times, mom accused of not reporting it

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina father is accused of abusing his infant multiple times and the baby’s mother is accused of not reporting the crimes.

Billie Dwayne Taylor and Jennifer Dawn Davis face multiple charges in connection to the incident, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Taylor was charged with two counts of felony child abuse for “purposely and cruelly” breaking the infant’s ribs and leg on separate occasions.

Davis was charged with two counts of felony child abuse for “purposely delaying vital emergency medical treatment for the infant and attempting to conceal the gruesome assaults on the infant.”

The sheriff’s office said the infant victim was seven weeks old and the abuse started when the child was four weeks old.

Deputies said one of the infant’s legs was broken, the other is suspected of being broken, five ribs were broken and there are other ribs currently in the healing stages. The Infant also sustained internal swelling, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities told WLOS that the infant is at Mission Hospital in Asheville, recovering from her injuries.

Officials said the couple worked as caretakers for the Mintz Family Care Home in Marshall.

Taylor is now being held under a $500,000 bond at the Raleigh Correctional Facility. Davis remains behind bars in Madison County under an $80,000 bond.