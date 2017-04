× More than 5,000 people without power in High Point, crews working to resolve issue

HIGH POINT, N.C. – More than 5,000 people are without power after a power outage in High Point on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was caused by a downed tree in the Oak Hollow and Johnson Street area, according to High Point Public Information Office Jeron Hollis.

Crews are in the process of restoring power, but there is no current word when that will happen.