It’s going to continue raining in the Piedmont until Tuesday morning

A slow moving low pressure system will continue to soak the Piedmont.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue on Sunday night with lows in the upper-40s to lower-50s.

Winds will also be strong from the northeast. Rain is expected on Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Strong northeast winds will continue for Monday.

Tuesday morning rain will give way to cloudy skies later in the day. Tuesday afternoon will be a little warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s.

The sun will return for Wednesday with highs in the upper-70s to around 80 degrees. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s. The warmth continues into Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.