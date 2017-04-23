× Good news for April followers: The park is getting a permanent giraffe cam

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Animal Adventure Park has announced it is getting a permanent giraffe camera for April and her family.

The park on Sunday said on its Facebook page that avid April watchers can view their favorite giraffe family soon.

“The Giraffe Cam is not gone forever! This week we will announce viewing day/times for you to check in and watch progress! This schedule will continue until noted differently. A permanent yard cam will go up this season which will also reconnect you to your favorite giraffe family,” Animal Adventure Park said.

The park also noted that April, Oliver and their still unnamed male calf, are doing great.

“All is well and baby continues to grow, he is now looking us in the eyes!” the park posted on its Facebook page.

The park has set up a text alert system for fans. Subscribers will get a weekly update with photos and videos capturing big milestones, until May 31. You can sign up, here.

And if you’re wondering when the baby’s name will be announced, they covered that, too. The big reveal is “tentatively” set for May 1. You can help name the calf by voting, here.