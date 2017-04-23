Car splits in half after crash with truck in Randolph County

COLERIDGE, N.C. – One woman was injured after a car and a truck crashed Sunday morning in Randolph County and the car split in half.

A trooper told FOX8 that it happened at about 12:45 a.m. as a sedan headed north on Moffitt Mill Road near NC 42 crashed into a truck traveling in the same direction.

The sedan then crashed into a tree in front of a home on Moffitt Mill Road and split in half, slinging the front of the sedan through the yard where it rested against the home.

The home has minor damage. The back of the car had been wrapped around the tree.

The woman driving was alive when emergency medical workers arrived and was talking to rescuers.

The victim was taken away to Moses Cone Hospital. Neither the driver of the truck or the people in the home were injured.

