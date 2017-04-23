× 5-year-old child hit by car in Greensboro dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A 5-year-old child who was hit by a car Friday in Greensboro has died from the injuries.

Officers responded to the incident shortly after 10:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of South Holden Road. The name of the victim has not been released.

A High Point man driving a 2004 Toyota Solara north on South Holden Road struck an adult and a child crossing the street near a Food Lion grocery store, according to Greensboro police.

The 26-year-old adult was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police said in a press release.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Sunday.

The driver was not impaired and the incident was not a hit-and-run, according to Greensboro police. No charges have currently been filed.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.