2 shot, injured outside Eden bar early Saturday morning, woman says, ‘I knew something was going to come up’

EDEN, N.C. – Two men were shot and injured outside a bar in Rockingham County early Saturday morning, according to Eden police.

Officers were called to Summer’s Bar & Grill at 220 A W. Kings Highway at about 2 a.m. on a report of gunshots fired.

Arriving officers found that numerous shots had been fired and vehicles were damaged, Eden police said in a press release.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters and two groups of people fired shots at each other from across the parking lot. No arrests have been made.

While officers were on the scene, police said two people suffering gunshot wounds pulled up to the emergency room entrance to Morehead Memorial Hospital.

Police said the victims, Benjamin Joseph Evans, 21, of Greensboro, and David Lashawn Blackwell, 24, of Reidsville, were transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and are in stable condition.

Tina Trevillian was at the bar Friday night, but left before the shooting. She says she went home after sensing something was wrong.

“A big crowd came in,” Trevillian said. “Then, a boy asked me to buy pot from him. I said ‘I’m not that kind of person.’ Then the other ones were feeling around on their phones, I knew something was going to come up."

Thomas and Tammy Hurley say they left 15 minutes before the shooting happened. The couple came back to the bar Saturday night because they like the atmosphere and believe the bar staff does a good job of keeping its customers safe.

”I was surprised this happened,” said Thomas Hurley. “I’m just glad we left before it happened.” “I am too,” said Tammy Hurley. “I’m not scared to come back.”

Eden police continue to investigate. Anyone who was at the bar between 12:45 and 2 a.m. Saturday can call Detective Brian Disher at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 (24 hr.), (336) 623-9240 (Detective Unit) or Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.