Winston-Salem woman on trial on charges she forced 12-year-old into prostitution

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman forced a 12-year-old girl into prostitution over a two-year period, driving the girl to adult men at houses and apartment complexes so she would have sex with them, a Forsyth County prosecutor said Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Flora Riano Gonzalez, 39, of the 1800 block of East 25th Street, is charged with human trafficking, sexual servitude and two counts of felony child abuse involving prostitution and sexual acts.

Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said in opening statements Wednesday that the girl was raped and sexually abused from January 2011 to January 2014. Gonzalez brought the girl to a man named Armando Graciano, who raped the girl and allowed other men to rape her, Chavious said.

Graciano is facing charges of felonious restraint, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape, human trafficking and sexual servitude. His charges are still pending.

Graciano would make arrangements for the girl to have sex with men for money, Chavious said. At some point, Gonzalez was upset at the amount of money the girl was bringing in and cut Graciano out of the deal, she said.

