Second doctor in Michigan arrested in case involving genital mutilation of young girls

LIVONIA, Mich. – A doctor in Michigan and his wife are accused of helping another doctor perform genital mutilations on young girls.

WXYZ reported that Doctor Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar were both arrested Friday morning at their Burhani Medical Clinic in Livonia.

The arrest comes about a week after the arrest of Detroit-area doctor Jumana Nagarwala, who is accused of performing female genital mutilation on girls who were 6 to 8 years old.

"Dr. Attar is not aware of any crimes that were committed at his clinic,” said Mary Chartier, an attorney for Dr. Attar.

Federal investigators say all three conspired to mutilate the genitals of young girls -- a horrific practice that can involve the partial or complete removal of the clitoris or narrowing the vaginal opening by stitching it up.

It's designed to suppress female sexuality and reduce sexual pleasure and promiscuity.

"It's classic game play by the government, charging them on a Friday, knowing they'd spend the weekend in custody, and then have a hearing next week. So, no, I'm not surprised the government would pull that sort of stunt,” said Attar’s attorney.

Dr. Attar is an internal medicine physician in private practice and his wife is his office manager, but Dr. Attar is also on staff at St. Mary mercy hospital in Livonia, and his clinical privileges at the hospital have now been suspended.

In federal court today, prosecutors wanted to have both 53-year-old Dr. Attar and his 50-year-old wife held without bond until their case is resolved, but that won't happen without a fight from their defense attorneys.

"I think it's shocking,” Chartier said. “He has no criminal history whatsoever, so he certainly is shocked that he is in custody."