Man known to frequent Greensboro area arrested in Virginia for threatening to burn down church

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities have arrested a man in Virginia accused of threatening to burn down a church and kill its members.

Roy Womack, 51, had charges brought on him Friday for communicating threats to burn a structure, Danville police said in a press release.

Womack is accused of using social media to communicate a threat to burn a church down and kill the church members beginning in February of this year.

Authorities said on Saturday that the suspect was arrested by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Department and is being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

During the search, Danville police said the suspect was known to frequent the Greensboro area and should be considered dangerous.