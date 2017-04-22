× 2 Elon University football players ‘suspended indefinitely’ after secret peeping arrests

ELON, N.C. – Two Elon University football players have been arrested and charged with felony secret peeping.

Khalil Moore, 18, and Jeremiah Bridges, 19, are accused of using a laptop computer to film a woman without her consent in a dorm room.

The suspects had done so “for the purpose of arousing sexual desire,” according to arrest warrants.

The incident happened on Jan. 15, but the suspects were arrested on Friday night. Both were jailed in Alamance County under $15,000 bonds.

Both suspects have been suspended indefinitely from the football team, according to the school. Both had been freshman starters.

They are also among the students accused of shooting paintballs at the school president’s home earlier this year, according to Elon News Network.