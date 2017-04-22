× 1-year-old boy who was hit by car in Greensboro dies after being taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A 1-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Greensboro on Thursday has died.

It happened as the child darted in the street and was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette headed south in the 2800 block of Liberty Road at about 4:45 p.m., according to police.

The boy was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in critical condition and later to Brenner’s Children Hospital.

He was pronounced dead Friday night, Greensboro police said in a press release. Police have not released the child’s name.

No charges have currently been filed against the 18-year-old man who was driving the Corvette.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.