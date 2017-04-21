Watch: Police officer pulls over to play hopscotch with little girl

GRAND PRARIE, Texas — A sweet video shows a Texas cop stopping during his break to play a classic game of hopscotch with a little girl.

The Grand Prarie police officer was driving to the station after lunch when he noticed the girl playing hopscotch by herself.

After he waved and she waved back, he stopped the car and joined her.

The video, which was posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, was captioned, “We can do what we want on our breaks, correct? Child’s game, phooey.”

The former Marine’s profile says he shows “the human side of his profession.”

“I never, ever, thought that it would get so much attention,” Lyle Gensler told Inside Edition.

Watch the adorable video below:

We can do what we want on our breaks, correct? Child's game, phooey! #hopscotch pic.twitter.com/MbLRVgnkko — Lyle Gensler (@califcop) April 19, 2017