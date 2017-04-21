× Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 27-year-old woman missing out of Winston-Salem, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Rebecca Anne Manktelow was last seen at 512 Waughtown St. and is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Winston-Salem police are “concerned about Manktelow’s well-being based on her recent behavior and her lack of communication with family and friends for more than 30 hours,” the release states.

She was last seen wearing a black raincoat over a black short-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans.

Manktelow is described as a white female, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Manktelow’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police Officer Jacob Judd at (336) 773-7700.