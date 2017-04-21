North Carolina A&T holds campus safety meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dozens of North Carolina A&T State University students poured into Harrison Auditorium, laying out their fears and concerns to police and administrators at a campus safety forum on Friday.

“Hopefully, this forum can open their eyes on what the students want,” student Kani Bynum said.

The safety forum comes one day after a man was found dead in a car on campus, according to Greensboro police. Police say the man was not a student.

“Last night, I definitely did not feel safe,” student Sam King said.

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to Pride Hall, located at 410 S. Benbow Road, after a visitor notified campus security that she was approached by a man with a handgun. After a fight, the man’s gun was fired.

The woman was not shot and suffered minor injuries.

Campus police later found 25-year-old Vic Kimeko James inside a car in the dormitory’s parking lot with life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown if the fatal shot was fired during the struggle between the visitor and James.

King is one of many students who says security needs to be stepped up.

“We need more cameras,” King said. “We need more emergency poles.”

Campus police were also at the forum and said they plan to step up patrols and add more security cameras.

The safety forum hit home for Jen Barber.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, not again,'” Barber said.

Her niece Alisia Dieudonne, a student at A&T, was shot and killed at a party near campus in October.

“This is near and dear to my heart because I can never bring my niece back,” Barber said.

Barber was just at the school last week for a different campus safety forum.

“It’s just painful to see this cycle just repeating,” she said.

Greensboro police say the shooting is still under investigation.

Other Piedmont schools also deal with violence either on or near campus.

In 2015, Elon University had three reports of rape and 21 reports of burglaries either on or near campus, according to the Elon University Annual Fire and Safety Report.

That same year, Wake Forest University had four reports of rape and 32 reports of burglaries on or near campus, according to WFU’s 2015 Annual Crime and Fire Report.

UNCG had eight reports of rape on campus in 2015 along with two reports of burglaries, according to Campus Safety and Security data from the U.S. Department of Education.