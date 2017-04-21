Minority Health: Obesity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rates of obesity have been on the rise in the United States for all ages and genders, but there are a few groups of people that are affected more than others. Among adult men and women, the African American and Latino populations have substantially higher rates of obesity. Across the nation, approximately 38 percent of adults are obese, but the rate rises to 48 percent among African Americans and to 42 percent among Latinos.

Genetic predisposition, cultural differences and changes in diet, socioeconomics, and access to health care all impact the obesity rate, which is why it’s important to know which lifestyle changes can help you stay healthy. Start by making small, healthy changes to your diet every day, such as picking fresh foods such as fruits and vegetables and incorporating whole grain choices instead of white bread. Sleep can affect your emotional and physical health, and you should try to fit in at least six to eight hours of sleep a night. Exercise is also an important part of a healthy lifestyle, and you should aim for 30 minutes of activity, five times a week.

Obesity can lead to co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obstructive sleep apnea and many others. Making sure you eat proper portions and include the right variety of foods in your diet can be difficult, and often, the guidance of a dietitian can get people on the right track. Cone Health has an exceptional network of primary care providers and registered dietitians dedicated to helping patients develop and maintain healthy, balanced diets that work for them and fit into their lifestyles.

Spokesperson Background:

Janece Moore is a family nurse practitioner at Triad Internal Medicine Associates and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Winston-Salem State University in 2001. Janece also earned her master’s degree in nursing with a concentration in Family Nurse Practitioner from Winston-Salem State University in 2012. She holds an American Nurses Credentialing Center certification and is a member of the local chapter, Greensboro Nurse Practitioner Association.